Letecia Stauch asks for new representation before preliminary hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — The woman accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, last year at their Lorson Ranch home, now asking for new representation.

Letecia Stauch was in court Friday via video conference for a closed-door conflict hearing. When Stauch requested new attorneys the 4th Judicial District Chief Judge Will Bain closed the courtroom to everyone except the defendant and her lawyers. She will next head to an Arguello advisement which is typically used when a defendant plans on representing themselves.

Stauch reported Gannon missing January 27, 2020, claiming he didn’t return home after visiting a friend. Prosecutors believe Gannon was attacked that same day in his bedroom. Less than a month later on March 2, Stauch was arrested in South Carolina for first-degree murder. On March 20, Gannon’s remains were found in Florida.

In January of 2021, Stauch was found competent to stand trial.

“The defendant was wanting to get new council,” Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said. “What we got out of it instead, the court did not get a finding out of it, but instead set it back to the original division for an Arguello advisement, which means, typically, and I’m speaking in general terms here, somebody wants to represent themselves.”

Allen said that it would be speculation if Stauch will represent herself. Allen added that the change in council won’t change how they will prosecute the case.

“Absolutely not,” Allen answered. “It’s still a very serious case. We still have to make sure that we satisfy all the requirements of prosecuting a big case like this and we will continue to do that.”

Allen added that an Arguello advisement can throw off the timeline of a case, but didn’t say if it will affect this case.

“We have a tall task in front of us,” Allen said. “That is making sure that we give any defendant that we have coming through this building, is given a fair process, fair trial, given all the discovery. And we’ll make sure that happens regardless of what happens with the Arguello advisement and make sure that she has a fair trial and fair process.”

Stauch is currently being held without bond in the El Paso County Jail.

Stauch’s next advisement is February 24 at 3 p.m. Allen said the Arguello advisement should be open to the public. Her preliminary hearing is set for March 11, 12, and 15. The judge will also decide at the conclusion of the March hearing if Stauch will be eligible for bail.