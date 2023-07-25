(PUEBLO, Colo.) — In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Colorado are joining forces to secure a prosperous future for the Pueblo community following the closure of the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

Two key pieces of legislation have been introduced in Congress, reflecting the shared commitment to economic development and job creation in the region.

In the Senate, The Promoting Utilization and Economic Benefits from Land Optimization (PUEBLO) Act was introduced by Democratic Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, and the Pueblo Jobs Act, its companion legislation, sponsored by Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, has already passed in the House.

The Pueblo Chemical Depot is one of the last two military sites in the United States that stores chemical weapons dating back to World War II. After seven years, the depot is finished with its mission of destroying its stockpile of chemical weapons, and will now embark on its decommissioning stage, with its closure set for 2025.

The Pueblo Chemical Depot campus spans 23,000 acres and provides employment for over 1,500 workers. It has served as a significant economic driver in the area for the past eight years. With the imminent closure of the depot, legislators, irrespective of their party affiliations, are keen on ensuring that the economic gains achieved are not abruptly lost.

“The Pueblo Act and the closure process really is a turning point for Pueblo, this is something that everybody in Pueblo should feel excited about and confident about… Bipartisanship does work on occasion!” said Senator Hickenlooper.

The pair of bills ensure the depot is shutting down through a federally regulated process so the land can be re-purposed for new industries to come in.

The Local Redevelopment Authority is already hard at work studying potential job opportunities for laid-off employees and exploring industries that can capitalize on the facility’s resources to create new economic opportunities.

Some redevelopment initiatives such as research facilities for the transportation industry are already in the works. Rep. Boebert estimates that these new facilities are expected to create at least 1,000 high-paying jobs.

“I’m always looking to put my constituents and their priorities first in everything that I do. But it’s difficult to always reach a consensus. So I’m thrilled that my first bill that is going to be signed into law delivers for Pueblo, and it is bipartisan,” said Boebert.

Both of these bills are included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The House passed its draft earlier this month, and if passed in the Senate, this will be Rep. Boebert’s first bill signed into law.

The Senate is expected to finalize its version of the NDAA by the end of this week.

