(LEADVILLE, Colo.) — The 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend is happening March 3 – 5, 2023. Spectators can cheer the horses and skiers on Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 3 p.m.

The event is free to watch but Leadville requests no dogs or drones at the event.

Ski Joring is a sport where a horse and rider race down a snow-packed street in downtown Leadville pulling a skier who is holding a rope. As the horse gallops the skier flies over jumps and grabs rings set up along the course.

Leadville will be hosting a series of events including, ski with a ranger at Ski Cooper which includes historical and ecological education, a Yak storytelling event, a 10K snowshoe race, and the Crystal Carnival Family Fair.