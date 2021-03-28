Leaders of church comment on safe Passover celebrations

COLORADO SPRINGS — At sundown Saturday evening Passover began. The holiday of Passover celebrates the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt more than 3,000 years ago.

It is traditionally celebrated with large gatherings with family and friends.

Typically Passover is celebrated with a seder or feast this year, with many COVID-19 precautions still in place, large gathers are limited, so local temples are trying to celebrate it safely.

Jewish communities also celebrate this time by eating matzah or unleavened bread.