Leaders mark one year since the COVID-19 pandemic’s tragedy began

COLORADO SPRINGS — All during this week, the nation and the state have reflected on the one-year mark since the pandemic began to upend lives. In Colorado, the most tragic of COVID-19’s impacts began in Colorado Springs, when the state’s first death was tied to an outbreak at the Colorado Springs Bridge Club.

Looking back at the pandemic, leaders from the Pikes Peak region honored the heroes who have been on the front lines during the pandemic.

“Even in the darkest of nights, we have stars that shine bright,” El Paso County Commissioner Chair Stan VadnerWerf said of public health workers. “They have risen to the challenge time and again to help their community and we are forever in their debt and forever grateful for their heroic action.”

VanderWerf thanked employees in the El Paso County Health Department for doing their job despite endless workweeks and threats to their health and safety.

Along with public health workers, the Colorado Springs Fire and Police Departments were recognized for putting their own health and safety at risk while continuing to respond to calls and protect the community.

Two healthcare workers and respiratory therapists were recognized as well, in a job that went from behind the scenes, to the most crucial specialists during a virus that spread through respiratory droplets.

“The system between doctors, EMS, the cleaning crew, nutrition therapists, we do what we do to work as a team to help the community and that was very important to us,” UCHealth Respiratory Therapist Melissa Henthorn said.

From where the worst of what the pandemic could do to one of the best turnarounds for disease spread—In Pueblo where community leaders also reflected on the year.

“We were here this time last year. There was a lot of uncertainty and challenge ahead of us,” County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said.

As a city, Pueblo went under a two month curfew to curb the disease’s spread. At the turn of the year, Pueblo County was the first of the state’s largest counties to ease restrictions to Level Blue on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

“We’re going to stay in the fight,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said. “Pueblo is known for being a bunch of fighters.”

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office had quite a spat with COVID, including the Sheriff himself contracting the disease. Several deputies were hospitalized with the virus but, he said their status is improving.

“By only listening to the science can we get back to something that is close to normal,” Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport said.

Both Pueblo and El Paso Counties’ leaders are optimistic for what the summer will bring—as both areas are preparing a state-backed mass vaccination site—at the Broadmoor World Arena in El Paso County and the Pueblo Mall site moving to the Colorado State Fairgrounds for that community.

Each is expected to be able to vaccinate 6,000 people each day later in March.

“Get the vaccine. It’s the tool we have to try and end this,” Parkview Medical Center’s President & CEO Leslie Barnes said.

