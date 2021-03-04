Lead investigator takes the stand in Donthe Lucas murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Thursday in Pueblo County, members of the jury for the Donthe Lucas murder trial were asked whether they had come across related media coverage. Four jurors raised their hands. They were questioned in closed court as to what they’d heard.

After questioning and without addressing the court as to the answers it heard, trial resumed.

Donthe Lucas has pleaded ‘not guilty’ in the 2013 disappearance and murder of Kelsie Schelling. Schelling, then 21, was pregnant at the time. Previous testimony painted the relationship between the two as on-again, off-again, and often times strained.

Schelling was last seen in Pueblo, she’d driven to a Walmart there, from Denver, to meet with Lucas, after the a heated exchange of text messages between the two. Her body has never been found.

Lucas wasn’t charged with the crime until 2017.

Schelling’s mother has been a consistent, vocal presence, throughout.

Laura Saxton walks out of the Pueblo County Courthouse in March of 2021.

“Hopefully going through this long process, at some point is going to lead us to where she is,” Laura Saxton said, back in 2018.

This week, Saxton took the stand to testify that certain items which were always in her daughter’s car, vanished. She mentioned looking through Schelling’s car, which had been abandoned at Saint Mary-Corwin Hopsital in Pueblo, and noticing specific items, such as a tye-died teddy bear and a rosary, were gone.

“I asked if those things were still with the car and was told they were not,” Saxton said in court.

On Thursday, Kevin Torres, a lead investigator on the Schelling case took the stand.

Torres discussed installing wiretaps on the phones of some members of the Lucas family – though not Donthe’s phone, Torres said he didn’t have that number. He also indicated the family was aware that their phones had been tapped. He said he did not learn any valuable information through that part of the investigation.

Torres noted a discrepency when tracking where Schelling’s car had driven in the days following her disappearance – he used the location of her cell phone to figure out the mileage – and discovered about 165 miles were unaccounted for.

Torres also described several searches including the Lucas home on Manor Ridge in Pueblo as well as Lake Minnequa. When questioned as to what his teams found during those and other searches, Torres admitted they found no sign of struggle or homicide.

