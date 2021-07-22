Lawsuit against former El Paso County District Attorney’s Office investigator alleges she manufactured false evidence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A lawsuit is alleging a former investigator for the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office manufactured false evidence in the prosecution of a Colorado Springs developer.

The suit also accusing Linda Dix of conspiring with City Council members during an investigation into Raymond Marshall. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Denver. Marshall is seeking $402 million in damages for wrongful prosecution.

The two criminal cases against Marshall revolved around accusations he embezzled $1 million in grants and city funds from a deal to keep the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters in Colorado Springs.

Since then, all 86 criminal charges against Marshall have been dismissed. A jury acquitted Marshall on 42 counts in the 2009 case and prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges in May 2020 after an investigator for the DA’s Office claimed evidence had been manufactured.