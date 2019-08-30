Lawsuit against El Paso County Sheriff’s Office likely heading to trial

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Former Sheriff’s Inspector John San Agustin says he was wrongfully fired and people within the Sheriff’s Office conspired against him.

Typically, governments and government employees typically can claim immunity in civil suits. The defendants which there are more than 14 of them have filed a motion to dismiss the entire law suit based on that immunity.

However, Judge Michael Hegarty said some of the claims San Agustin makes have enough evidence to go to trial.

“It allows me one more day in court,” John San Agustin said.

San Agustin’s lawsuit stems from charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment from two years ago. The charges were dropped but San Agustin says fabricated evidence and false testimony were some of the reasons why.

“It validates that what I’m claiming happened, that a federal judge ruled in my favor that there’s evidence to support it,” San Agustin explained.

In the lawsuit, San Agustin said the Sheriff’s Office retaliated against him after he pushed for charges against gang members in the 2013 murder of Colorado’s prison Chief Tom Clements. San Agustin makes 11 claims against El Paso County, Sheriff Bill Elder, District Attorney Dan May, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Ralph Gagliardi as well as other deputies and prosecutors.

Many of the claims were dismissed because they fell outside of a one-year statute of limitations, but San Agustin’s claims of conspiracy and malicious prosecution, specially against agent Gagliardi. Judge Hegarty ruled that it can move forward.

“I have no reason but to be encouraged by Judge Hagerty’s decision because it validates that any claim of whether or not I was maliciously prosecuted and that there was a conspiracy to do that obviously Judge Hagerty that there was evidence to support that.”

After the charges were dismissed in 2017, San Agustin’s private detective work suffered because he says his reputation was hurt by the charges. He’s seeking 10 million dollars in damages, but this is a first step in getting his life back.

“When something this awful happens to somebody, you tend to lose faith in the judicial system and what Judge Hagerty has done has renewed, for lack of a better word, renewed my faith in that he’s seen this for what it is,” San Agustin added.

He has requested a jury trial. The next court date is a status conference on September 17th.

Former sheriff Terry Maketa responded to the ruling with a statement, saying it will show the true story of what happened to him and San Augustin.

” I truly have to honor St Augustine’s tenacity. This lawsuit is going to bring light to the misjustice brought upon John, myself and Paula Presley. I’m looking forward to the day it’s public record. I thought it was a phenomenal ruling as far as malicious prosecution given that we have the government immunity act.” Maketa said.