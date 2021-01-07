Law Enforcement warns of widespread unemployment scam

Over the course of the last year, there has been an overwhelming increase in unemployment fraud throughout the United States. Losses are being reported in excess of hundreds of millions of dollars. Locally, it appears thus far that the illicit activity cannot be tied to any specific group but is widespread. Other states have tied some of the activity to a well-organized Nigerian fraud ring with a substantial database of personal identifying information and hundreds or thousands of involved suspects.

A nationwide trend has been recognized in which the fraudulent benefit claims have been submitted using the Personal Identifying Information of first responders, government personnel and school employees. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department are aware of these schemes and are working with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, as well at the U.S. Secret Service on how best to address these issues. Several employees of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have already seen claims made without their knowledge.

If you receive information about an unemployment claim you did not file or a U.S. Bank ReliaCard debit card absent a claim, it is important you do the following:

Go to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment website to report the fraud

Report the fraud to the FTC via Identitytheft.gov

File a police report. This can be accomplished online with most local jurisdictions. For the Colorado Springs Police Department: https://coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/report-crime-online and for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.epcsheriffsoffice.com/services/file-crime-report-online.

Create a file to keep any records related to the fraud and your efforts in one place

Go to one of the three major credit bureaus and put a fraud alert on your name and SSN

Fraud alerts are shared between the bureaus

When you do this, use the time to print your credit report. Due to the increase in fraud during the Wuhan (CoVid-19) virus pandemic, each of the three bureaus is offering free weekly credit reports via annualcreditreport.com.

