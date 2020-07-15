Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission passed unanimously in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission is now a law in Colorado Springs.

It passed on its second reading unanimously Tuesday. An eight to zero vote means a commission will now hear complaints from the public and police.

The Commission shall consist of eleven members. Each member of the Commission must

reside in the City of Colorado Springs during their service on the Commission, and each Council District shall be represented by at least one member of the Commission.

They will be tasked with looking at training, retention and policy recommendations for the police.

City council says this is a small step towards social justice.

“We are not going to correct 450 years of institutionalized oppression because of the color of their skin by enacting an ordinance today,” said councilmember David Geislinger.

“Anyone that says a protest cant lead into a council chamber, to make change happen,” said Robbie Johnson, an organizer of The People of 719 group. “This is a shining example of it.”

The council has received over 800 applications for the board and will work to choose those people by the end of the month.

Then those chosen will start working through August to create by-laws in 90 days of the group’s formation.