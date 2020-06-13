Law Enforcement Integrity Act soon to become law, Gov. Polis says he will sign

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, the State Capitol is shown in downtown Denver. Colorado’s four-month legislative session starts Wednesday, Jan. 8, and majority Democrats want to build on legislation passed last year to extend health care coverage and lower prices. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to Senator Mike Foote, the Senate accepted the House amendments to the police reform bill and says Governor Jared Polis said he will sign it.

The Law Enforcement Integrity Act, SB20-217, has passed through legislation in a speedy manner and been commended by many as a show of Colorado politicians working together on an important issue.

A few highlights of the bill include: requiring all officers across the state to wear body cameras by July 2023, independent investigations established to determine if physical force was necessary and officers who fail to intervene to stop the use of inappropriate force being terminated.

