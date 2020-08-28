Missing 17-year-old girl from Idaho may be headed to Colorado, according to law enforcement

COLORADO — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out an alert Friday asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing child.

17-year-old Billie Starkey was last seen in Firth, Idaho on August 25. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. According to the national organization Starkey’s hair is brown, but she may be wearing a red wig. She wears glasses and has piercings in her tongue. She also wears gauges in her ears.

Billie may be in need of medical attention.

MISSING: Billie Starkey

She is believed to be traveling with 19-year-old Matthew Siepert, also from Firth, Idaho.

Law enforcement believes the pair may be in Utah, possibly headed towards Colorado.

Anyone who has seen Billie or Matthew or has information about their disappearance is asked to call or text the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 1-208-785-1234.