DENVER (KDVR) — Lauren Boebert continues to trail Wednesday morning as Democratic opponent Adam Frisch leads with almost 51% of the vote, but a number of counties still have ballots left to count.

About 93% of ballots cast in the 3rd Congressional District had been counted as of around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Frisch is leading by nearly 5,000 votes. Several counties still had votes to count, some rural, but also more heavily populated Pueblo and Mesa counties.

The race has centered largely on Boebert herself. The former restaurateur has been a consistent firebrand since her 2020 election. She has maintained a fierce devotion to former President Donald Trump, his positions and his brand of politics, including denying the legitimacy of President Joe Biden.

Boebert has been the center of several controversies, including using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, trying to bring a firearm into the U.S. Capitol, referring to her Republican primary opponent Don Coram as a “groomer” and referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar as a member of the “jihad squad.”

Locally, she has embraced conservative positions on crime, education, economy and immigration. She supports the development of oil and gas on Colorado public lands. She wants to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and prohibit critical race theory in school curricula. A staunch gun rights activist, she opposed the passage of so-called red flag laws in Colorado that give police the ability to take firearms from citizens under certain circumstances.

Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, campaigned as an antidote to divisive Trumpian politics. In advertisements, he referred to himself as a “conservative” and downplayed his Democratic Party affiliation.

While he is a supporter of abortion rights, Frisch has campaigned to favor private industry for solutions to problems such as healthcare and debt. He opposed Biden’s plan to forgive federal student loans and wants health care to become more affordable through private marketplaces rather than government intervention.