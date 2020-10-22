Latest Updates: East Troublesome Fire forces new mandatory evacuation orders, including Grand Lake area

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome Fire is burning northeast of Kremmling in Grand County. It has grown rapidly since it started on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Below you will find updates on the fire’s progression, firefighting efforts and evacuations.

LINK: Map of current evacuation areas

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 10:21 p.m.): The fire has increased in size by roughly 50% to at least 30,000 acres, officials said. The previous estimate was 19,086 acres.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 10:08 p.m.): Residents forced from their homes can go to the Red Cross’ evacuation center, which is located at the Inn at Silver Creek in Granby: 62927 US Highway 40, Granby, 80446.

“Red Cross volunteers are there and are prepared and ready to accommodate anyone needing information or other assistance. They are also helping people with immediate needs, lodging, supplies and support,” the organization said, adding that it is already helping hundreds of East Troublesome evacuees.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 10:01 p.m.): Below is a statement from the National Weather Service’s Boulder office regarding evacuations in the Grand Lake area:

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 9:29 p.m.): Highway 40 is closed between Hot Sulphur Springs and Highway 34 due to firefighting operations. Flames will be visible in the area, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 9:08 p.m.): The entire town of Grand Lake has been told to evacuate, according to residents and emergency radio traffic.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 9:02 p.m.): The west side of Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed. Evacuees can use Trail Ridge Road to go eastbound.

West side of #RMNP is closed due to significant fire activity on the East Troublesome Creek Fire outside the park. Grand Lake area residents evacuating. Trail Ridge Road is currently open for evacuation eastbound if needed. Trail Ridge Road is closed westbound at Rainbow Curve. — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 22, 2020

Additionally, an evacuation center has been established at the Inn at Silver Creek in Granby.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 7:46 p.m.): Area H is now under a mandatory evacuation order. Residents should leave immediately.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 7:34 p.m.): All residents north of mile marker 3 along Highway 34 must evacuate from the area immediately, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

At this time all residents north of mile marker 3 on HWY 34 should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY!!!! #EastTroublesomeFire — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) October 22, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 7:09 p.m.): The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas west of Highway 34. Evacuees are told to go south on Highway 34.

LINK: Map of current evacuation areas

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 4:34 p.m.): Authorities have issued new evacuation orders for east of Highway 125 from mile post 5 to Highway 40.

Officials say fire behavior has increased this afternoon, and “considerable smoke” is blowing into the Grand Lake area.

The fire’s size is now estimated at 19,086. It is 10% contained.

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 10:54 p.m.): As of Monday night, the fire is burning 13,364 acres with 10% containment. High winds and dry conditions are factoring into the spread of the fire.

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 11:15 a.m.): Overnight from Sunday into Monday the East Troublesome Fire spread by about 1/4 mile to the east.

The fire is currently estimated at 12,665 acres with 12% containment. A total of 231 personnel are working at the fire.

Today, air support will be used to drop water and retardant on the easternmost portion of the fire to slow progression toward Colorado Route 125.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 11:24 a.m.): According to the Colorado Climate Center, based on available data, there is no record of such a large wildfire starting so late in the year. The East Troublesome Fire started on Oct. 14.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 10:38 a.m.): An additional mandatory evacuation has been issued for both sides of Highway 125 from mile marker 5 to the Grand County-Jackson County line.

An evacuation center has been established at the Inn at SilverCreek in Granby.

A map of the new evacuation area is below:

The area under evacuation orders as of Friday morning. Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the fire area until late this afternoon.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 10:26 a.m.): According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 34 is closed near Granby due to the fire. The closure is located from Granby (mile marker 0) and continues north to miler marker 27. There is no estimated time of reopening.

CDOT issued the following detour information:

Residents and travelers can detour around the closure from Granby by traveling west on US Highway 40 for 55 miles, then turning east onto Colorado Highway 14 towards Walden. Please note CO 14 continues to be closed east of Walden, but travelers can continue further north on CO 125 into Wyoming. A previous road closure in the area was lifted on Friday. Motorists coming from the north can use the same route in reverse.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County forced authorities to issue a new round of mandatory evacuation orders Friday evening.

According to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management, people in the Sheriff Creek and Kinney Creek areas must leave the area.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning on federal land north of Parshall and Kremmling.

When the fire started on Wednesday, the Big Horn Park area was placed under a mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuees should go to the Kremmling Fairgrounds for accountability, GCOEM said.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire had burned 7,871 acres. There is no estimate on containment.