Latest updates: 4 large wildfires continue to burn across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.

Below is the latest basic information about each of the four wildfires. Click on the name of the wildfire to visit the most recent article about it.

If you are worried about wildfire evacuations in your area, click here to learn how to prepare.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE:

Location: Glenwood Canyon, along Interstate 70

Acreage: 28,030

Containment: 4%

Number of personnel assigned: 820

Evacuations: Lookout Mountain, No Name, Bair Ranch, Coulter Creek, Buck Point, Spring Valley Ranch, Homestead Estates, Sweetwater, Aspen Meadows, Upper Colorado Road, High Aspen Ranch

Pre-Evacuations: Dotsero, Two Rivers Estates

PINE GULCH FIRE:

Location: North of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties

Acreage: 125,100

Containment: 7%

Number of personnel assigned: 892

Evacuations:

From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Hwy 256. 256/205 moving from pre-evacuation to full evacuation.

From Highway 139 Douglas Pass road east to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207). This includes CO Hwy 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (202) on Kimball Mountain.

CO Hwy 258/King Road is evacuated.

Still under evacuation as well: Roan Creek Road (CR 204) above Brush Creek Road (CR 209).

Everything west of Douglas Pass (CO Hwy 139) to the Utah state line will now be in pre-evacuation.

People allowed to return home yesterday remain in pre-evacuation.

CO 139 north of Lima, Douglas Pass is closed due to Pine Gulch Fire, from mile point 6 to mile point 39.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE:

Location: Near Chambers Lake in Larimer County

Acreage: 15,738

Containment: 0%

Number of personnel assigned: 502

Evacuations: Yes. Evacuation orders are in place from Highway 14 north to Deadman Road and Four Corners, and from Red Feather Lakes west to Cameron Pass. The Long Draw Reservoir area is also under a mandatory evacuation order.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE:

Location: Grand County

Acreage: 6,726

Containment: 3%

Number of personnel assigned: 226

Evacuations: None.

Pre-evacuations: Notices have been issued for the following areas: County Road 50, 50S and St. Louis Creek Road (County Road 73).