Latest details on the 4 major wildfires in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.

Below is the latest basic information about each of the four wildfires. Click on the name of the wildfire to visit the most recent article about it.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE:

Location: Glenwood Canyon, along Interstate 70

Acreage: 19,440

Containment: 0%

Number of personnel assigned: 553

Evacuations: Yes. Bair Ranch, Sweetwater and Coffee Pot Springs are under mandatory evacuations.

PINE GULCH FIRE:

Location: North of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties

Acreage: 74,807

Containment: 7%

Number of personnel assigned: 757

Evacuations: Yes. Mandatory evacuation order for homes on Roan Creek Road, Clear Creek Road, Carr Creek Road and Brush Creek Road. People who live on Garfield County Road 202 are also under an evacuation order.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE:

Location: Near Chambers Lake in Larimer County

Acreage: 5,424

Containment: Unknown

Number of personnel assigned: 120

Evacuations: Yes. Evacuation orders are in place from Highway 14 north to Deadman Road and Four Corners, and from Red Feather Lakes west to Cameron Pass. The Long Draw Reservoir area is also under a mandatory evacuation order.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE:

Location: Grand County

Acreage: 1,300

Containment: 0%

Number of personnel assigned: 93

Evacuations: Yes. Homes in the immediate vicinity (not including the Fraser Valley) are ordered to evacuate. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas: County Road 50, 50S and St. Louis Creek Road (County Road 73).