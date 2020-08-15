Latest details on the 4 major wildfires in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.
Below is the latest basic information about each of the four wildfires. Click on the name of the wildfire to visit the most recent article about it.
Location: Glenwood Canyon, along Interstate 70
Acreage: 19,440
Containment: 0%
Number of personnel assigned: 553
Evacuations: Yes. Bair Ranch, Sweetwater and Coffee Pot Springs are under mandatory evacuations.
Location: North of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties
Acreage: 74,807
Containment: 7%
Number of personnel assigned: 757
Evacuations: Yes. Mandatory evacuation order for homes on Roan Creek Road, Clear Creek Road, Carr Creek Road and Brush Creek Road. People who live on Garfield County Road 202 are also under an evacuation order.
Location: Near Chambers Lake in Larimer County
Acreage: 5,424
Containment: Unknown
Number of personnel assigned: 120
Evacuations: Yes. Evacuation orders are in place from Highway 14 north to Deadman Road and Four Corners, and from Red Feather Lakes west to Cameron Pass. The Long Draw Reservoir area is also under a mandatory evacuation order.
Location: Grand County
Acreage: 1,300
Containment: 0%
Number of personnel assigned: 93
Evacuations: Yes. Homes in the immediate vicinity (not including the Fraser Valley) are ordered to evacuate. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas: County Road 50, 50S and St. Louis Creek Road (County Road 73).