(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Last Motorless Morning is here at Garden of the Gods! On Sunday, Oct. 15 you can enjoy the views and sounds of nature without any vehicles.

It’s the perfect time for joggers, bicyclists, and dog walkers. Skaters and longboarders will be allowed on the park roads for the event. Park rules and regulations, including speed limits still apply.

Motorless Morning will be from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and vehicles will be allowed at the park the rest of the day. Entrance to Garden of the Gods is always free to the public.