Last minute ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– If you’re looking for a last minute Valentine’s Day idea – FOX21 has you covered.

Massage Heights has gift boxes with skincare products and gift cards for your special someone. They also offer 60 and 90 minute massages with hot stones and cupping.

Cratos Health offers valentines gift bags which include probiotics, colon cleansing products, and vitamins to keep you healthy. They also offer Botox, gift cards, and more.

DIY Ideas

Make your own gift box! Add a scented candle, bath bombs, soap, and bath salts for a relaxation themed gift.

Kids gift boxes can include stickers, dollar store candy and arts and crafts, and more.