Last call extended to 12:00 a.m. for Colorado Springs, other counties vary

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Sunday, Governor Jared Polis amended and extended the Safer at Home Executive Order, which includes pushing last call to 12:00 a.m. for Colorado Springs, and all of El Paso County.

The amended last call order will take effect starting Monday September 21, based on what level each county is in, according to the COVID-19 dial:

Level 1: 12:00 a.m.

Level 2: 11:00 p.m.

Level 3: 10:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs (El Paso County) currently falls in the Safer Level 1 category.

This Executive Order will expire thirty (30) days from September 19, 2020, unless extended further by Polis.

Other counties extending last call to 12:00 a.m. include: Douglas, Teller, Fremont, Lincoln, among other counties.

Pueblo County remains at Safer Level 2, which has a last call time of 11:00 p.m.

Counties in ‘Protect Our Neighbors’ may opt out and establish a local last call time, so long as it does not exceed 2 a.m.

The Governor also extended an Executive Order allowing voluntary or elective surgeries and procedures to proceed under certain conditions.

>>Click here to learn more about how each county is categorized in the new dial.