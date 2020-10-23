Las Animas woman killed in crash Friday morning on Highway 50

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 50 Friday morning around 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred approximately 8 miles east of La Junta.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Malibu was westbound when the driver lost control and went off the right side of the roadway. The driver caused the Malibu to roll three times and become airborne over a ravine. The Malibu collided with a tree and came to rest facing west on its left side.

A 50-year-old woman from Las Animas was driving at the time of the crash. She was not

wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead on-scene by

the coroner. Troopers have not released the victim’s name.

CSP confirm three other passengers were also in the car. One passenger was ejected from the car and taken to Parkview Hospital. The other two passengers were taken to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center. One passenger was buckled in a child seat and the other two were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.