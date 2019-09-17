Largest watershed cleanup returns this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The largest watershed cleanup in the state returns for it’s sixth year this weekend.

Creek Week takes volunteers throughout the Fountain Creek Watershed to clean up litter along the creek, trails, parks, and open spaces.

The watershed extends from the Palmer Lake to Trinidad including 10 different communities for the 9-day effort.

It’s common for trash and debris to end up in our local waterway causing problems for wildlife and people.

“It’s very disturbing to see the amount of litter we have along our trails and open spaces, it impacts our water quality 15 percent of water quality, comes from local sources, so this helps protect water that we use every day,” Allison Schuch with Fountain Creek Watershed District explained.

The event is also a chance to raise awareness about the watershed, our water supply, the district and the littering issue to make our communities cleaner, safer and more beautiful.

“I like to say little choices we make big difference, if we all were to do, that an hour a week, we could certainly keep the community clean and healthy,” Creek Week volunteer Jerry Cordova said.

Courtesy of ColoradoSprings.gov

If you are interested in rolling up your sleeves and volunteering you can pick a date and location here.