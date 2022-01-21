Largest school choice fair in El Paso County happening Saturday, Jan. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thousands of Colorado Springs parents will be able to gather at the

Colorado Springs Event Center for the region’s largest school choice fair on Saturday, Jan. 22.

More than 70 schools and community organizations — including private schools, traditional

public schools, online schools, charter schools, and homeschool organizations — will be

represented at the fair. There is no cost to attend the event, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to

1:30 p.m.

The fair has become an annual event for the Colorado Springs community, growing rapidly since

the inaugural fair in 2019. Besides learning about local school options from pre-K through

college, this year’s attendees can enjoy a bounce house, a photo booth, balloon art, face painting,

door prizes, and free snacks.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice

Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. As

part of the celebration, Jan. 22 will be “School Fair Saturday,” and will feature large school fairs

in more than a dozen major U.S. cities, simultaneously with the Colorado Springs event.

“Education is the civil rights issue of all time,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of

Parents Challenge. “Providing families with the knowledge and resources to make sound

educational decisions for their children is paramount to our society’s growth and prosperity. Our

children are our future and most important asset. School options must be provided to all students

and National School Choice Week allows us the opportunity to showcase these options all under

one roof. Join us and learn what is available to support our greatest resource – our children.”

The regional school fair is sponsored by Parents Challenge, an organization committed to

expanding educational opportunities for students and parents in the Pikes Peak region.

Come and join hundreds of parents at The Colorado Springs Event Center, located at 3960

Palmer Park Blvd. on January 22nd.