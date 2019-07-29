Large scale drug trafficking organization taken down in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Fourteen people have been charged and arrested for illegal drug distribution and firearm crimes that took place in Colorado Springs, according to an announcement made by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Agents and officers also seized methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and firearms.

Court records show in 2018, detectives with the Colorado Springs Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division (Metro VNI) initiated an investigation into individuals distributing illegal narcotics to customers at various bars and nightclubs in downtown Colorado Springs and in unincorporated El Paso County.

Due to the scope of this investigation, Metro VNI requested assistance from the FBI Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force. From mid-2018 to early 2019, numerous arrest and search warrants were authored and executed. The following items were seized as part of this investigation:

· Approximately 70 pounds of methamphetamine

· Approximately 15 pounds of heroin

· Approximately 4 pounds of cocaine

· Approximately 3,100 fentanyl pills

· Approximately $140,000

· 29 Firearms (including: semi -automatic handguns, assault rifles and shotguns)

Those arrested include: Jesse Santiago Anaya, Missael Leyva Castro, Christian Diaz De Leon Beltran, Maria Ruiz Del Carmen Guttierez, Fabian Perales, Jeff Skelton, Octavio Solis-Garcia, and Daniel James Ingham.

“The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, working in conjunction with the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, brought criminals to justice for weapons and drug-related crimes,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips. “This positive outcome reflects how collaboration makes us a formidable force in ensuring public safety.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Division (VNI).