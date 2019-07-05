Large hail likely, tornadoes possible Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Severe thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon east of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Storms are likely to develop around 2 p.m. and move east through the afternoon and evening.

Likelyhood of severe weather over eastern Colorado on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Large hail up to 2″+ in diameter appears to be the most significant threat today from storms that move to the northeast. Any storms that take a “right-turn” and end up with a more due east or even southeast movement could end up producing isolated tornadoes.

Late in the afternoon a straight line wind threat will increase over the eastern plains. Any areas that get hit with a number of storms could experience flash flooding.