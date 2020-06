BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Boulder is filing civil abatement actions against 12 homes, saying that despite warnings, people there continue to hold large parties and are contributing to a spike of COVID-19 cases.

The homes are all in the University Hill neighborhood, where college-aged people typically live. Boulder officials said people in the homes have been warned multiple times that they’re breaking the city ordinance and state rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.