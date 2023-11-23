UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/23/2023 11:39 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Evacuations have been lifted from the fire burning at Lake Minnequa, and crews continue to fight the fire, according to PFD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Large fire burning at Lake Minnequa

THURSDAY 11/23/2023 10:50 p.m.

A large fire is burning at Lake Minnequa on Pueblo’s south side and emergency crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) posted about the fire just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Courtesy: Pueblo Fire Department

Smoke plume visible on weather radar. Courtesy: RadarScope

PFD said evacuations of neighborhoods nearest the fire have begun, and O’Neal Avenue near the fire has already been evacuated.

In video sent to FOX21 by a viewer, the fire appears to be very close to homes on O’Neal Avenue on the southwest side of Lake Minnequa. If you live in the area, be ready to leave immediately.

PFD said a mutual aid strike team has been ordered. The public is asked to avoid the area as crews respond.