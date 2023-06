(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a crash with trapped people on I-25 just north of West Bijou Street.

CSFD tweeted around 12:10 p.m. on Monday, June 12 that crews were on the scene of the crash, along with multiple units assisting.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Multiple lanes of I-25 northbound are currently closed with only one lane open. CSFD advises drivers to use alternate routes.