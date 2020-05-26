Lane closure on I-25 Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Bridge construction will require the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 to be closed for about one mile between County Line and Greenland roads Wednesday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews are building four new wildlife crossings to reduce animal/vehicle collisions. All the crossings are full-span highway bridges. The lane closure will allow crews to pour the base of the bridge deck for one of those crossings. However, the concrete requires daytime temperatures and time to set. Closing the lane will help ensure the quality of the bridge deck by minimizing traffic vibrations.

The right lane will remain open. Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. Travel information is available at cotrip.org.

All construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. While traveling through the work zone, drive the posted speed limit, avoid distractions, and increase your following distance.

For current travel information and updates, check cotrip.org.

About the Project

CDOT is improving 18 miles of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock by widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction. The new lane will operate as an Express Lane, allowing motorists the choice of taking the Express Lane for a faster, more reliable travel time in exchange for a toll. Express Lanes will be free to vehicles with three or more people and motorcycles. All travelers will have the choice of taking the general-purpose lanes for free.

The $350 million project also includes shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, new wildlife crossings, resurfacing with new pavement and modernizing technology.

Project completion is scheduled for 2022.