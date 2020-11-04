Lamborn wins reelection in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District

FILE – In this May 20, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., speaks in the state Capitol in Denver. A federal judge on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, ruled that Lamborn should be on the Republican primary ballot, finding Lamborn would likely prevail in a lawsuit contending his dismissal from the ballot in April […]

DENVER (KDVR) — Incumbent Rep. Doug Lamborn has been reelected in Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, The Associated Press says.

Lamborn, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jillian Freeland by nearly 60,000 votes.

Lamborn says leading up to this Election, things were done a little different because of the pandemic – a lot of campaigning was done virtually. He says he’s honored and humbled to represent the people of Colorado.

Lamborn was first elected to the seat in 2006 and has represented the district ever since.

His victory was expected. While the boundaries of the Fifth Congressional District have changed over the years, it has always been represented by a Republican.

The district covers all of El Paso, Fremont, Chaffee and Teller counties. It also covers most of Park County.