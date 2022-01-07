Lakewood officer who killed spree shooter released from hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood police officer hailed as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman on a murderous rampage has been released from the hospital.

The gunman shot and wounded Officer Ashley Ferris before she returned fatal fire, ending the Dec. 27 killing spree that took five lives and spanned Denver and Lakewood.

On Thursday, Ferris “was released from the hospital and back into the arms of her family and friends,” the Lakewood Police Department tweeted just before 6 p.m.

A video from the department shows Ferris smiling as she’s wheeled out of the hospital, surrounded by cheering hospital staff and fellow officers.

Ferris, a U.S. Army veteran, “will continue her recovery and has the complete love and support of her family, friends, our agency and police family, city and the community,” the department wrote.