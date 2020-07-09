Lady Wrangler joins iconic Flying W Wrangler band

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cassy Weil is making history as the first Lady-Wrangler of the iconic Flying W Wranglers.

“There’s a lot of songs written for the cowgirls and the guys can’t sing those songs,” said Weil.

Since 1953, the Wranglers have touched millions by paying tribute to western history.

“The goal ever since the group started was to keep western lifestyle and that western music alive,” said Weil.

Their music is timeless, but this isn’t Weil’s first rodeo, she has been singing western music for twenty years.

“It’s exciting to help the Wranglers get back on stage and add a little something new,” she said.

Related Content Waldo Canyon Fire: 8 years since the smoke settled Video

Joining her on stage are members of her family including husband Scott and brother-in-law Aaron Weil.

“I am a little partial but she does sing like an angel,” said Scott.

Come Friday, the second oldest western signing band in the world will not only get a new voice but a new instrument too; a pedal steel guitar.

“The sounds are sweeter and some of the chords are fuller and adds a different layer of interest,” player Ross Huskinson said.

They are ready for the ride of their lives and will debut during the ranch’s reopening after it was destroyed by the Waldo Canyon Fire nearly eight years ago.

“We are excited about this time and being part of the ranch’s history during this difficult time,” Weil said. “It’ll be exciting for p[eople to come out and have fun.”

To buy tickets visit their website. Friday’s show is already sold out, the ranch says current health guidelines will be followed.