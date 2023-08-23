(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. is working with Coddiwomple Ballooning to offer, for the first time, wheelchair-accessible hot air balloon rides at the 47th Annual Labor Day Lift Off.

Labor Day Lift Off is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 4, and is a free event that takes place at Memorial Park. This year guests will be able to ride in a specially designed accessible balloon basket with a four-point harness that ensures wheelchair users can comfortably and safely experience hot air ballooning.

The rides will cost $550 per person, with a minimum of two and a maximum of four passengers. Those interested can apply at Rainbow Ryders’ website or call (719) 219-3333.

“We are thrilled to offer an inclusive adventure that embraces the freedom of the skies for everyone. Picture yourself gently rising above the festival grounds, surrounded by the vibrant hues of dawn, as your hot air balloon gracefully takes flight,” said Scott Appelman, Rainbow Ryders President. “Our commitment to accessibility means that everyone can revel in this breathtaking experience.”