La Junta man arrested in southeast Colorado shooting

LA JUNTA– A La Junta man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder following a shooting southeast Colorado.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, investigators identified the alleged suspect as 20-year-old Aaron Ignacio Vigil Perez. Perez was taken to Otero County Jail and his being held without bond.

Officers with the La Junta Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Santa Fe Avenue on a disturbance call just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. While investigating the disturbance, two people were being treated for gunshot wounds at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while another shooting victim, a 27-year-old woman, was treated and released. The names of the victims are not available at this time.

Authorities believe the suspect and victims are known to each other, but the shooting remains under investigation.