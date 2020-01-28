Krystal Lee Kenney sentenced to three years for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Krystal Lee Kenney heard her sentence Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Kelsey Berreth.

BREAKING NEWS: Krystal Lee Kenney has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth – the max allowed due to plea deal with prosecutors. #KrystalLeeKenney #KelseyBerreth #Frazee @fox21news — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) January 28, 2020

Kenney’s three-year stint in prison will be followed by a year of mandatory parole.

Kenney pleaded guilty to a felony charge of evidence tampering in February of 2019 as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Also as part of that deal, Kenney agreed to testify against Patrick Frazee.

In November, a Teller County jury found Frazee guilty on six felony counts in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, on Thanksgiving Day 2018. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

In court Tuesday, Kenney tearfully addressed the courtroom before hearing her sentence, even turning to look at Berreth’s family who sat close by. She said she knows saying ‘sorry’ isn’t good enough.

Judge Scott Sells told Kenney her actions were “cold, calculated, and cruel.”

Berreth’s family has asked the judge to revoke Frazee’s parental rights for the young daughter the couple shared. They’re also creating an aviation scholarship in Berreth’s honor, so the former pilot can continue to make a positive impact in the community.

