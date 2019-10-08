Kroger will stop selling e-cigarettes

NATIONAL — Grocery giant Kroger announced Monday that it will stop selling e-cigarettes amid concern over vaping-related illnesses and death.

Kroger said in a statment it will sell off its remaining stock and then halt e-cigarette sales.

The CDC said there have been more than a 1,000 lung injury cases related to e-cigarettes as of October 1. As of Monday, there have been 22 deaths confirmed from 19 states.

Officials haven’t identified a definitive cause for connection between all the cases.

The vaping industry is also facing advertising hurdles: CBS, Viacom and Warner Media announced in September they would prohibit E-cigarette ads.