Live Now
Watch FOX21 Weekend Morning News
1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Cathedral Rock Church Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Friendship Assembly of God Huerfano Re-1 Pikes Peak Christian Church Pueblo Christian Center Redemption Hill Church

Kroenke to pay arena employees during shutdown

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Pepsi Center

DENVER, Colo.,– Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche ownership Kroenke Sports & Entertainment says it will pay its part-time and hourly employees impacted by the cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak for the next 30 days.

The company also is calling on its vendors and partners to do the same.

“It is a very trying time for our tight-knit sports community, but more importantly for human beings in general,” KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said in a statement Saturday night.

KSE has suspended all events at the Pepsi Center, home of the Nuggets and Avalanche, Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids, and the 1STBANK Center for 30 days.

“We look forward to seeing all of our fans back in our venues at the appropriate time!” Kroenke said.

KSE says they will continue to work with the local food recovery program, We Don’t Waste, to provide food for those in need and, yesterday with partners, donated six pallets of food that would have perished given the recent event suspensions at numerous venues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local