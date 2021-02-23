Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The hot light sign will soon be on as Krispy Kreme is coming to Colorado Springs.

According to the city, Colorado Springs’ only Krispy Kreme location will be located at South Carefree Circle and Powers at The Old Village Inn.

The new building will be 3,547 square feet and include a drive-through. It also will add new landscaping, parking, and trash enclosure to the site.

Front elevation view of the new building / City of Colorado Springs

The project’s application is currently under review by City Planning Staff and City Departments (Engineering, Fire, etc.).