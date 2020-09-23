King’s Chef Diner to reopen one location after closing down for 6 months

COLORADO SPRINGS– The popular downtown burger joint, King’s Chef Diner, will re-open it’s Purple Castle location after about six months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement on Facebook, the diner announced they will be providing to go orders and open air dining on the front and back patio beginning Thursday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m.

Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. with extended hours to follow.

The downtown Colorado Springs diner closed in late March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t clear at the time if the restaurant would ever reopen any of its locations.

Follow them on Facebook below: