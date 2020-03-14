1  of  8
King Soopers shortens hours amid COVID-19

DENVER — King Soopers stores in Colorado cutting their hours amid coronavirus concerns.

King Soopers Corporate Affairs said starting March 15 all locations will only be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. instead of 5 a.m. – midnight.

Our supply chain teams continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible. This change in service hours will allow our store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores.

King Soopers Corporate Affairs

No word on when hours will go back to normal.

