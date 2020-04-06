King Soopers implements customer capacity limits nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS — King Soopers announced the adoption of customer

capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in stores.

Beginning April 7, the retailer will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.

“King Soopers introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing

our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our

customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Steve Burnham,

President of King Soopers. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to

adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates,

customers and communities.”

The standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under King Soopers new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. King Soopers will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.

King Soopers new customer capacity limits joins other measures the retailer has established over the last few weeks to promote physical distancing, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness.

King Soopers and its affiliates have also recently implemented the following protective and preventive measures: Protective Face Masks and Gloves for Associates King Soopers is encouraging associates to wear protective masks and gloves. The retailer has ordered masks for associates nationwide, with supply starting to arrive and the anticipation of all locations having supply by the end of this week.

King Soopers is asking associates to closely monitor their health and take their temperature at home prior to coming to work. If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home. Under its expanded COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines, associates self-isolating or experiencing symptoms as verified by a health care professional are eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).

The retailer started testing temperature checks in its distribution centers several weeks

ago and is beginning to expand associate temperature checks to stores. King Soopers

is following local ordinances in cities or counties that mandate employee temperature

checks, and associates may also request to have their temperature taken at work.

King Soopers Pharmacy is temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or

courier. To learn more about the options and availability, customers should contact their

local pharmacy.

As part of King Soopers’ commitment to end hunger and eliminate waste in its

communities by 2025, the retailer continues to allow its customers to use reusable

shopping bags, provided there is not a state or local ordinance that prohibits use. The

retailer encourages its customers to frequently clean and wipe down their reusable

shopping bags to help maintain a safe shopping environment.

King Soopers is closing early on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide its associates with

more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours are 7am-6pm.