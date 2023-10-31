King Soopers on South Academy Boulevard reopens

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The community was invited to take part in a ribbon cutting for the re-opening of King Soopers at 2910 South Academy Boulevard on Wednesday morning, Nov. 1.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday at 8 a.m. where the community was welcomed to the remodeled store. King Soopers said the opening day festivities will also include sampling, a gift card raffle, and more.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

King Soopers will also present a $10,000 check to Care and Share and a $2,500 gift card donation to Pikes Peak United Way, SOLID Rock, and Food to Power to recognize their efforts to support the community during the store’s closure.

The King Soopers store on S. Academy Blvd. has been closed since June due to asbestos concerns.

King Soopers said it has been working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a certified asbestos consulting firm, and a general abatement contractor to take all the needed steps and precautions to address and clean up the asbestos.