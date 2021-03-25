King Soopers donates $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund

DENVER — King Soopers announced a donation of $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) Thursday to support the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community affected by the recent Boulder supermarket tragedy.

“The entire King Soopers family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this senseless act of violence,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers/City Market. “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our fellow Coloradans, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness.”

CHF provides assistance and hope to victims of mass violence. The King Soopers donation will help

provide mental health services and other financial relief to victims and their families and affected

survivors who have been traumatized by this event.

The public can securely donate online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org.

King Soopers is taking several additional actions to support associates during this difficult time,

including:

Providing access to mental health services and other benefits to support associates’ mental and

physical well-being;

Ensuring associates who were directly affected by the tragedy can recover with the support of emergency paid leave;

emergency paid leave;

Offering an associate hotline to answer questions or assist with ongoing concerns; and

Directing additional assistance to all the victims’ families to support funeral expenses.

“During this unprecedented time, our most urgent priority is to provide a safe environment for

associates and customers, and we will continue to make decisions that best support their needs,”

Burnham continued. “The Boulder King Soopers store will remain closed until the police investigation is complete. We are committed to helping the community grieve and heal from this tragic event.”

The contribution will be provided through the company’s public charity.