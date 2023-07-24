(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kings Soopers has announced the tentative plans for the reopening of the store at 2910 South Academy Boulevard after asbestos was discovered during remodeling.

King Soopers said it has been working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), to create an asbestos cleanup plan and are planning to open the store in Fall of 2023.

On June 20, 2023 Kings Soopers announced the store on S. Academy Blvd. would be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution after asbestos was discovered during a remodel the store was undergoing.

King Soopers said “Prior to the start of the store remodel project, a certified third-party contractor was hired to test the store for the presence of asbestos. This testing revealed asbestos-containing floor materials in the Pickup and Pharmacy areas, which were removed by a certified asbestos abatement contractor.”

Testing did not indicate that there was asbestos in other areas of the store so other flooring was not removed under abatement protocols, according to King Soopers. Additional testing indicated that there was a layer of asbestos-containing flooring adhesive elsewhere in the store.

King Soopers had submitted a cleanup plan for the store that was approved and permitted by CDPHE. King Soopers said it has hired a general abatement contractor licensed by the state of Colorado, who with the oversight of a certified asbestos consulting firm is in the beginning stages of preparations for the cleanup.

“Safety is a top priority for King Soopers, and they will not re-open the store until they are fully confident all necessary steps and precautions have been taken,” said King Soopers in a press release.

King Soopers is committed to finishing the remodeling project before reopening the store to customers and employees to welcome them back to the best possible experience. King Soopers has also offered employees hours at other locations, providing support, and King Soopers will not lay off any employees during the closure.

King Soopers is also providing the community with the following resources for the duration of the closure:

Offering free delivery services to impacted customers with delivery fees being automatically waived for South Academy Boulevard customers, via a digital coupon that is preloaded to their loyalty account. Impacted customers are encouraged to visit www.kingsoopers.com to place their online orders. For questions about this service, customers should call: (1-800) 576-4377

Operating a mobile pharmacy unit in the parking lot of the store 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a 30-minute closure from 1-130pm. Patients are encouraged to visit the mobile unit to access their medications and to receive consulting services. Additionally, the company is offering free prescription delivery for impacted patients while the store is closed. Patients wishing to contact the pharmacy should dial: (719) 393-9688.

“King Soopers looks forward to welcoming associates and customers back to the store and are hopeful for a reopening date in the fall, but as with all construction projects this timeline is tentative and subject to change,” said the store.