(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is introducing a new program to bridge the gap between Stroller Safaris and school-aged programs the zoo offers, called Kinder Kingdom.

Brittinie Ontiveros, Community Programs Supervisor at CMZoo said, “We currently have a well-established Stroller Safari program designed for kids ages 1-4 and their accompanying adults. Kinder Kingdom is a brand-new program for kids in Kindergarten. The positive impacts of environment exploration on growth, cognitive development, and social and emotional development don’t end at 4 years old.”

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The program aims to build a strong sense of community for kindergarteners through the Zoo’s community. Kinder Kingdom welcomes children in pre-k or kindergarten and fully potty trained to connect with nature and make new friends. Kids will enjoy a themed craft, games, and a special ambassador experience.

“We believe Kindergarten is a pivotal age in development where curiosity is the best tool to learn big life skills. Kindergarteners are beginning to embrace a small amount of independence and we want to help shape that newfound independence. This drop-off program will create a safe space for young learners to build confidence and navigate friendship skills, along with group dynamics,” Ontiveros said.

As of now, the program is being offered one Saturday a month through May with each day having its own unique theme. Each program is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $35.75 for members and $40.75. The upcoming programs are Moonlit MARCH, Aquatic APRIL, and Musical MAY.