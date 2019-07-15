Kids learn about Apollo 11 Moon landing through Cool Science

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cool Science was celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at Little Richard’s Toy Shop on Saturday.

It’s coming up on July 20. Local kids getting a hands-on look with balloons and marshmallows as examples of what happens when you go to space.

Marc Straub with Cool Science said they do activities like this with kids almost every weekend at different places.

Straub said he has just as much fun as the kids do and they are learning while doing it.

“We try and get younger kids, we focus on elementary and middle school and try and get them interested and excited about STEM. We try and do fun things to get them excited about it and of course, they’ll bug their teacher to learn more about it and we hope we get some kids that will go on and study STEM topics in High School and college,” said Marc Straub.

Little Richard’s will also be showing video of the moon landing on July 20.