PUEBLO, Colo. — With summer weather heating up, more kids will be out enjoying the warm days on their bikes, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) wants to make sure they’re all safe while out riding.

PCSO is teaming up with Pueblo West Metro to host a Bicycle Safety event Saturday, July 16. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sheriff’s Bike Patrol deputies will teach basic bicycle maintenance, provide bicycle safety tips, and allow participants to test their bike-riding skills in a safe, supervised environment.

The event will be held at 61 Civic Center Plaza in Pueblo West, next to the PCSO Substation, and is open to kids ages 4 to 12. Kids attending must be able to ride a bike, with or without training wheels. The event is free but families must provide their own bikes for the kids to ride. Those without a helmet will be provided one that they can keep.

A parent or guardian is required to attend with their kids. For more information, contact Captain Dawn Ballas at (719) 583-4948 or (719) 583-6250.