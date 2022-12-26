(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The third annual 72-hour Kickass Film Fest (KFF) is returning to Southern Colorado on Jan. 28, 2023.

The KFF is looking for independent filmmakers to participate in “the largest film festival in Southern Colorado.” The press release, sent by Wake Up Pueblo, said, “Our mission at Kickass Film Fest is to provide a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their creativity and increase awareness by collaborating with all filmmaking communities in Colorado.”

The event is a chance for filmmakers of all ages and experience levels to write, film, and edit a short film in 72 hours. They will then showcase those films at a red carpet-premiere to a sold-out crowd. In addition, there will be prizes and awards worth over $10,000 for categories ranging from Best Short Film to Best Actress/Actor, with 12 awards available to compete for.

Registration for KFF is open now until Feb. 20, 2023. The main premier event will take place on March 25, 2023, at a to-be-determined location. Wake Up Pueblo will host a meet-and-greet on Jan. 28, at 102 Oneida Street in Pueblo.

Tickets for KFF can be bought at the website above and people can follow them at @kickassfilmfest on social media. For those who may want to sponsor the event in some way, contact chavez@wakeuppueblo.com or kickassfilmfest@gmail.com.

the KFF also seeks to connect those in the film industry like directors, cinematographers, actors, and artists, and bills this as a great networking opportunity.