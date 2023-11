(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Comedian Kevin James has announced that he will stop in Colorado Springs for his comedy tour in the summer of 2024.

The Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts said Kevin James is bringing his “Owls Don’t Walk Tour” to Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak Center on June 27, 2024. Tickets for the event will go on presale on Wednesday, Nov. 15 on Pikes Peak Center’s website.

The Pikes Peak Center is in downtown Colorado Springs located at 190 South Cascade Avenue.