Kentucky man identified in deadly crash on S. Nevada Ave. Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a traffic crash near the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road, involving multiple cars.

When officers arrived they found one of the involved drivers was dead.

Initial information revealed that a maroon Honda sedan was traveling northbound on South Nevada Avenue at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Ford sedan which had just turned northbound onto South Nevada Avenue from westbound Southgate Road. The collision caused the Honda to lose control and rollover, knocking down a utility pole and come to rest on its roof, against another utility pole. The utility pole which was knocked down struck two cars southbound on South Nevada Avenue.

The driver and lone occupant of the Honda was 21-year old David Jacobs of Shelbyville, Kentucky. Jacobs, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

None of the other drivers involved in the crash were injured. The driver of the Ford sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is continuing. Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash.

Jacobs is the 48th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time last year, there were 42 traffic fatalities.