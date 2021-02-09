Kelsie Schelling’s father takes the stand in Donthe Lucas murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Tuesday the father of a woman last seen in 2013 took the stand in a Pueblo County courtroom, in front of Donthe Lucas, the man accused of her murder.

Lucas was charged with Kelsie Schelling’s murder in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Doug Schelling, Kelsie’s father, told the court he let his daughter stay, rent free, at a Denver apartment he’d bought as an investment. Schelling said he told Kelsie to start saving for her own place in the meantime.

Schelling also recalled the day Kelsie let him know she was pregnant – she’d simply texted him a picture of the ultrasound, he said.

At this point, Schelling became emotional.

“I told her I loved her and her mom and I would help her in any way I could,” he said through tears.

Kelsie Schelling was last seen in February of 2013.

The next witness called to the stand was Savannah Martin, Kelsie Schelling’s supervisor at Floor & Decor. Martin told the court Tuesday that Schelling had shown her an ultrasound of her baby and said all was well.

On February 4, 2013, Schelling drove to Pueblo to meet with Lucas, her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Schelling stopped showing up for work after that date, Martin said, which was very unusual.

answer, only replies via texts. Martin asked how severe things were, Kelsie replied she was in the emergency room.

"I was nervous, I was worried about her. This is someone I considered my friend and was excited about being pregnant" Martin said, and texted Kelsie not to worry — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 9, 2021

Martin said Schelling texted her that she wasn’t pregnant anymore because the baby wasn’t “growing in the right place.”

Martin said the text didn’t sit right with her.

“I found it strange that a baby that was growing in the right place the day before, isn’t any more,” she said in court.

The prosecution seems to be building the case that Lucas had Schelling’s phone after February 4, 2013, and used it to communicate, posing as Schelling, to her family and friends.

This article will be updated.